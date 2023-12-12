In Runnels County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Runnels County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Garden City High School at Winters High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Winters, TX

Winters, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ballinger High School at Early High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Early, TX

Early, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Eula High School at Miles High School