How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Monmouth on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (5-4) take the court against the Monmouth Hawks (5-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Seton Hall Stats Insights
- The Pirates are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- In games Seton Hall shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Pirates are the 113th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks rank 276th.
- The Pirates score 74.3 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 74.8 the Hawks allow.
- Seton Hall is 3-0 when scoring more than 74.8 points.
Monmouth Stats Insights
- The Hawks' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Pirates have given up to their opponents (42.0%).
- Monmouth has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.0% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 276th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 33rd.
- The Hawks put up only 4.7 more points per game (73.0) than the Pirates give up (68.3).
- When Monmouth gives up fewer than 74.3 points, it is 3-1.
Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Seton Hall posted 70.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
- The Pirates gave up 64.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.9 away from home.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Seton Hall performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 6.1 three-pointers per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage on the road.
Monmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Monmouth scored 61.0 points per game last season. On the road, it scored the same number.
- At home, the Hawks gave up 73.0 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than they allowed away (77.2).
- Beyond the arc, Monmouth made more triples on the road (4.1 per game) than at home (3.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (29.7%) than at home (25.6%).
Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Northeastern
|W 88-75
|Prudential Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 78-60
|Ferrell Center
|12/9/2023
|Rutgers
|L 70-63
|Prudential Center
|12/12/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|Prudential Center
|12/17/2023
|Missouri
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|12/20/2023
|UConn
|-
|Prudential Center
Monmouth Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|L 76-61
|Palestra
|11/29/2023
|@ Cornell
|L 91-87
|Newman Arena
|12/9/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 74-71
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
|12/16/2023
|Rider
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/21/2023
|Manhattan
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
