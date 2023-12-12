High school basketball is on the schedule today in Tarrant County, Texas, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Life High School Waxahachie at Everman High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Everman, TX

Everman, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

LD Bell High School at Fossil Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School - Burleson at Timberview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Conference: 5A - District 8

5A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Burleson High School at Seguin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Midlothian Heritage High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest High School - Fort Worth at Colleyville Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12

7:15 PM CT on December 12 Location: Colleyville, TX

Colleyville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

South Hills High School at Saginaw High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

R L Paschal High School at Western Hills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

R L Turner High School at Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll High School - Southlake at Bowie High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Azle High School at Springtown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Springtown, TX

Springtown, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

John Horn High School at Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Hills High School at DeSoto High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: DeSoto, TX

DeSoto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Grapevine High School at Lake Ridge High School