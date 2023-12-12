Tuesday's game that pits the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2) against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-4) at United Supermarkets Arena has a projected final score of 77-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas Tech, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 12.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 77, Oral Roberts 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-9.6)

Texas Tech (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Texas Tech's record against the spread so far this season is 3-4-0, while Oral Roberts' is 3-3-0. A total of three out of the Red Raiders' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Golden Eagles' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders have a +73 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.2 points per game. They're putting up 74.8 points per game to rank 175th in college basketball and are giving up 65.6 per contest to rank 60th in college basketball.

Texas Tech grabs 36.8 rebounds per game (182nd in college basketball) while conceding 33.0 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.8 boards per game.

Texas Tech hits 8.0 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball) at a 32.0% rate (242nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc.

The Red Raiders rank 138th in college basketball by averaging 97.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 77th in college basketball, allowing 85.2 points per 100 possessions.

Texas Tech has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (111th in college basketball action), 1.7 fewer than the 12.8 it forces on average (127th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.