The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-4) will try to break a four-game road slide when visiting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas Tech Stats Insights

  • This season, the Red Raiders have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have hit.
  • Texas Tech is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Red Raiders are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 258th.
  • The Red Raiders record 74.8 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 71.8 the Golden Eagles allow.
  • Texas Tech is 5-1 when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas Tech posted 77.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 66.0 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 11.4 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Red Raiders were better at home last season, surrendering 68.4 points per game, compared to 72.1 on the road.
  • At home, Texas Tech sunk 1.0 more threes per game (7.6) than in away games (6.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in road games (33.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Michigan W 73-57 Imperial Arena
11/30/2023 @ Butler L 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 Omaha W 87-58 United Supermarkets Arena
12/12/2023 Oral Roberts - United Supermarkets Arena
12/16/2023 Vanderbilt - Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 UT Arlington - United Supermarkets Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.