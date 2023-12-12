The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-4) will try to break a four-game road slide when visiting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas Tech Stats Insights

This season, the Red Raiders have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have hit.

Texas Tech is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.

The Red Raiders are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 258th.

The Red Raiders record 74.8 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 71.8 the Golden Eagles allow.

Texas Tech is 5-1 when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Tech posted 77.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 66.0 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 11.4 points per contest.

Defensively the Red Raiders were better at home last season, surrendering 68.4 points per game, compared to 72.1 on the road.

At home, Texas Tech sunk 1.0 more threes per game (7.6) than in away games (6.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in road games (33.5%).

