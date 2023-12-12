How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-4) will try to break a four-game road slide when visiting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- This season, the Red Raiders have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have hit.
- Texas Tech is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
- The Red Raiders are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 258th.
- The Red Raiders record 74.8 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 71.8 the Golden Eagles allow.
- Texas Tech is 5-1 when scoring more than 71.8 points.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas Tech posted 77.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 66.0 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 11.4 points per contest.
- Defensively the Red Raiders were better at home last season, surrendering 68.4 points per game, compared to 72.1 on the road.
- At home, Texas Tech sunk 1.0 more threes per game (7.6) than in away games (6.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in road games (33.5%).
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Michigan
|W 73-57
|Imperial Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Butler
|L 103-95
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|Omaha
|W 87-58
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/12/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/16/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
