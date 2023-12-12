Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Trinity County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Trinity County, Texas today, we've got you covered here.
Trinity County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakwood High School at Apple Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Apple Springs, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
