Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Uvalde County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you live in Uvalde County, Texas and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Uvalde County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
IDEA Eastside at Utopia High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Utopia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knippa High School at Brackett High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Brackettville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
