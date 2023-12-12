Player prop betting options for Stephen Curry, Jusuf Nurkic and others are available in the Golden State Warriors-Phoenix Suns matchup at Footprint Center on Tuesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Warriors vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Warriors vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -133) 4.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: -139)

The 29.5 point total set for Curry on Tuesday is 0.1 more than his season scoring average (29.4).

His per-game rebound average of 5.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (4.5).

Curry's season-long assist average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Curry's 5.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (4.5).

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -133) 1.5 (Over: -159) 3.5 (Over: +108)

The 17.5-point prop bet for Klay Thompson on Tuesday is 1.7 higher than his scoring average on the season (15.8).

He has collected 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Thompson averages 2.1 assists, 0.6 more than Tuesday's prop bet (1.5).

He drains 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +132) 0.5 (Over: -147)

Tuesday's prop bet for Nurkic is 13.5 points, 1.7 more than his season average.

He has collected 9.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (9.5).

Nurkic's assist average -- 3.8 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Nurkic has connected on 0.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (0.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -110) 5.5 (Over: -112) 6.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +150)

The 30.5-point total set for Devin Booker on Tuesday is 3.1 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 6.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (5.5).

Booker's year-long assist average -- 8.1 per game -- is 1.6 higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Booker has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

