Big 12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Longhorns and the Arizona Wildcats square off for one of five games on the college basketball slate on Wednesday that feature Big 12 teams.
Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Incarnate Word Cardinals at Texas Tech Red Raiders
|12:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Howard Bison at Cincinnati Bearcats
|6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas Longhorns at Arizona Wildcats
|9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
