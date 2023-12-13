How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. Rice on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-6) will be trying to halt a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Rice Owls (3-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It airs at 12:15 PM ET on ESPN+.
Incarnate Word vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Incarnate Word Stats Insights
- The Cardinals have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.
- Incarnate Word is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Owls are the rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 126th.
- The Cardinals put up an average of 77.8 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 79 the Owls give up to opponents.
- Incarnate Word is 2-2 when it scores more than 79 points.
Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Incarnate Word averaged 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.
- At home, the Cardinals gave up 70.5 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.5).
- Incarnate Word knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (34.4%).
Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Jacksonville State
|L 67-65
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|L 96-82
|Moore Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Northern Arizona
|L 76-75
|McDermott Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
