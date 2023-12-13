Two streaking squads hit the court when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-0) host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET. The Red Raiders are putting their 10-game winning streak on the line versus the Cardinals, who have won four in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Incarnate Word Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Incarnate Word vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals score 11.7 more points per game (65.6) than the Red Raiders allow their opponents to score (53.9).

When it scores more than 53.9 points, Incarnate Word is 5-1.

Texas Tech's record is 9-0 when it allows fewer than 65.6 points.

The Red Raiders put up 75.2 points per game, 24.5 more points than the 50.7 the Cardinals give up.

When Texas Tech scores more than 50.7 points, it is 10-0.

When Incarnate Word allows fewer than 75.2 points, it is 5-2.

The Red Raiders are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, 5.7% higher than the Cardinals allow to opponents (38.8%).

The Cardinals shoot 40.0% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Red Raiders allow.

Incarnate Word Leaders

Nina De Leon Negron: 10.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)

10.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26) Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Destiny Terrell: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG% Jorja Elliott: 9.4 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

9.4 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Myra Bell: 5.6 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)

Incarnate Word Schedule