The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Cajundome. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Lamar Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Lamar vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals score an average of 66.6 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 55.4 the Ragin' Cajuns give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 55.4 points, Lamar is 4-1.

Louisiana's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.6 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns put up 61.3 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 57.4 the Cardinals allow.

When Louisiana totals more than 57.4 points, it is 4-0.

Lamar is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 61.3 points.

This year the Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 37.6% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Cardinals give up.

The Cardinals' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 9.6 higher than the Ragin' Cajuns have conceded.

Lamar Leaders

Sabria Dean: 15.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

15.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Akasha Davis: 12.7 PTS, 63.6 FG%

12.7 PTS, 63.6 FG% Jacei Denley: 7.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

7.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) T'Aaliyah Miner: 5.9 PTS, 64.3 FG%

5.9 PTS, 64.3 FG% R'Mani Taylor: 4.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 24.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Lamar Schedule