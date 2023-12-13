The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-6) will be looking to halt a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Rice Owls (3-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It airs at 12:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Rice vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET
  • Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice Stats Insights

  • The Owls are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 43.3% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
  • In games Rice shoots better than 43.3% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
  • The Owls are the 219th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 125th.
  • The Owls score 6.3 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Cardinals give up (79.1).
  • When Rice puts up more than 79.1 points, it is 2-1.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Rice scored 81.1 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 72.2 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Owls allowed 73.8 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 79.5.
  • Rice sunk 9.2 treys per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Rice Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 UT Martin W 98-78 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 Houston Christian W 65-56 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ Houston L 75-39 Fertitta Center
12/13/2023 Incarnate Word - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum
12/20/2023 Prairie View A&M - Tudor Fieldhouse

