The San Antonio Spurs (3-14) clash with the Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA.

Spurs vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSSW, SportsNet LA

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama posts 19.2 points, 9.5 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 43.0% from the floor and 27.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Keldon Johnson averages 16.6 points, 6.2 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Zach Collins averages 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Jeremy Sochan puts up 10.4 points, 5.4 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Devin Vassell averages 18.1 points, 2.8 assists and 3.4 boards.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis is putting up 22.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He's also sinking 54.9% of his shots from the floor.

On a per-game basis, LeBron James gives the Lakers 25.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell is putting up 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.9% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Lakers are getting 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game from Austin Reaves this season.

Christian Wood is putting up 7.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He is draining 46.3% of his shots from the floor.

Spurs vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Spurs Lakers 110.5 Points Avg. 112.9 123.4 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 45.5% Field Goal % 49.2% 34.0% Three Point % 33.9%

