Spurs vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (3-19) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to break a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-10) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 230.5.
Spurs vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-1.5
|230.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has combined with its opponents to score more than 230.5 points in 11 of 22 games this season.
- The average total for San Antonio's games this season has been 230.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- San Antonio is 8-14-0 against the spread this year.
- The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (9.5%) in those games.
- San Antonio has a record of 2-19, a 9.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Spurs vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|10
|41.7%
|113.6
|223
|112.6
|234
|228.8
|Spurs
|11
|50%
|109.4
|223
|121.4
|234
|230.3
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has gone 0-10 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Spurs have hit the over four times.
- San Antonio has the same winning percentage against the spread (.364) at home (4-7-0 record) and away (4-7-0) this season.
- The Spurs put up an average of 109.4 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 112.6 the Lakers give up.
- When it scores more than 112.6 points, San Antonio is 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall.
Spurs vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|8-14
|7-14
|14-8
|Lakers
|11-13
|8-8
|10-14
Spurs vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Spurs
|Lakers
|109.4
|113.6
|25
|17
|4-5
|6-2
|3-6
|6-2
|121.4
|112.6
|27
|11
|2-1
|8-4
|0-3
|10-2
