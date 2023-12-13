Victor Wembanyama and LeBron James are two players to watch when the San Antonio Spurs (3-19) and the Los Angeles Lakers (14-10) face off at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSW, SportsNet LA

Spurs' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Spurs lost to the Rockets on Monday, 93-82. Their top scorer was Wembanyama with 15 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 15 18 3 0 5 1 Devin Vassell 14 6 2 0 0 1 Malaki Branham 13 6 7 1 0 0

Spurs vs Lakers Additional Info

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama's numbers for the season are 18.8 points, 2.6 assists and 10.6 boards per game, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 25.0% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Keldon Johnson puts up 16.7 points, 6.5 boards and 4.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Zach Collins averages 13.1 points, 6.2 boards and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 27.1% from downtown, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jeremy Sochan is averaging 10.9 points, 4.1 assists and 5.1 boards per contest.

Devin Vassell's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 3.3 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 37.0% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 16.3 11.1 2.7 1.3 3.3 0.8 Keldon Johnson 17.7 6.6 3.4 1.1 0.3 2.1 Zach Collins 10.8 6.0 3.7 0.6 0.2 0.9 Devin Vassell 14.7 2.4 2.2 0.7 0.1 2.2 Jeremy Sochan 11.7 4.8 3.4 0.4 0.2 1.0

