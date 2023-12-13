Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If you live in Tarrant County, Texas and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Timber Creek High School at Aledo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Aledo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamar High School - Arlington at Keller High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Keller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Arlington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
