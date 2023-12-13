How to Watch the Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-0) will look to build on a 10-game winning run when they host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-2) at 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Cardinals have taken four games in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals put up an average of 65.6 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 53.9 the Red Raiders give up.
- Incarnate Word has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 53.9 points.
- Texas Tech has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.6 points.
- The Red Raiders put up 24.5 more points per game (75.2) than the Cardinals give up (50.7).
- Texas Tech is 10-0 when scoring more than 50.7 points.
- Incarnate Word is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 75.2 points.
- This year the Red Raiders are shooting 44.5% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Cardinals concede.
- The Cardinals make 40% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Red Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.
Texas Tech Leaders
- Bailey Maupin: 15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.0 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)
- Jasmine Shavers: 15.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)
- Kilah Freelon: 10.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 56.5 FG%
- Jordyn Merritt: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK, 37.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Elina Arike: 5.5 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|UC Irvine
|W 60-54
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/1/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 79-34
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/5/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 93-60
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/13/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/19/2023
|Tulsa
|-
|South Maui Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|Oregon State
|-
|South Maui Gymnasium
