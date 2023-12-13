Victor Wembanyama will hope to make a difference for the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 93-82 loss against the Rockets, Wembanyama put up 15 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Wembanyama's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Victor Wembanyama Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 18.8 19.0 Rebounds 11.5 10.6 12.0 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.7 PRA -- 32 33.7 PR -- 29.4 31 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Wembanyama's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Victor Wembanyama Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Wembanyama has made 7.0 shots per game, which adds up to 16.4% of his team's total makes.

Wembanyama is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Wembanyama's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 103 possessions per game, while his Spurs rank 16th in possessions per game with 105.3.

Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 11th in the league, conceding 112.6 points per game.

Allowing 44.5 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are 17th in the NBA, conceding 26.5 per game.

The Lakers are the 24th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.