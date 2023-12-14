The Lamar Cardinals (4-5) will welcome in the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Lamar vs. UL Monroe Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals are shooting 43.7% from the field, 5% higher than the 38.7% the Warhawks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Lamar is 3-3 when it shoots better than 38.7% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Warhawks sit at 12th.
  • The Cardinals score an average of 82.1 points per game, 12 more points than the 70.1 the Warhawks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 70.1 points, Lamar is 4-3.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Lamar scored 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 on the road.
  • The Cardinals gave up 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Lamar drained fewer triples away (5.9 per game) than at home (6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32%) than at home (33.7%) too.

Lamar Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Delaware State W 84-81 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/30/2023 @ UTSA L 86-83 UTSA Convocation Center
12/3/2023 @ Sam Houston L 90-70 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/14/2023 UL Monroe - Montagne Center
12/18/2023 Southern Miss - Montagne Center
12/21/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

