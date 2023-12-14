The No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Tommies' opponents have hit.

Marquette has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 306th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tommies rank 322nd.

The 79.8 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 18.7 more points than the Tommies allow (61.1).

Marquette is 8-2 when scoring more than 61.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. Thomas Stats Insights

The Tommies' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

St. Thomas is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.

The Tommies are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 307th.

The Tommies score an average of 67.5 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 66.0 the Golden Eagles allow.

When St. Thomas gives up fewer than 79.8 points, it is 6-4.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.

At home, the Golden Eagles gave up 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than when playing on the road (73.7).

Marquette drained 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, St. Thomas scored 81.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.7.

The Tommies gave up fewer points at home (64.3 per game) than on the road (76.6) last season.

St. Thomas made more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than on the road (8.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than away (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum 12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum 12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule