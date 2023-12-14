The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-8) carry an eight-game losing streak into a home matchup against the SMU Mustangs (3-5), who have dropped five straight. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

The Mustangs score an average of 73.6 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 70.5 the Lady Techsters give up.

When it scores more than 70.5 points, SMU is 2-2.

Louisiana Tech is 2-4 when it allows fewer than 73.6 points.

The 63.4 points per game the Lady Techsters score are 6.2 fewer points than the Mustangs allow (69.6).

Louisiana Tech has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 69.6 points.

SMU has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 63.4 points.

This year the Lady Techsters are shooting 40.8% from the field, only 1.2% lower than the Mustangs give up.

The Mustangs' 46.1 shooting percentage from the field is 2.1 higher than the Lady Techsters have given up.

SMU Leaders

Tiara Young: 20.5 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

20.5 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Tamia Jones: 10.4 PTS, 3.0 STL, 47.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

10.4 PTS, 3.0 STL, 47.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Chantae Embry: 10.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28)

10.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28) Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 8.5 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.9 FG%

8.5 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.9 FG% Reagan Bradley: 8.6 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

SMU Schedule