There is one game on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature Southland squads. That matchup is the Texas A&M-CC Islanders versus the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southland Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Texas A&M-CC Islanders at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Southland games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!