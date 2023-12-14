Thursday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-4) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-8) at UTRGV Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 66-61 based on our computer prediction, with Texas A&M-CC coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM on December 14.

The Islanders beat the Vaqueros 69-46 on Tuesday when they last met.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 66, UT Rio Grande Valley 61

Other Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis

  • The Islanders notched their signature win of the season on November 26, when they defeated the Texas State Bobcats, who rank No. 135 in our computer rankings, 60-52.
  • When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Vaqueros are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M-CC 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 60-52 at home over Texas State (No. 135) on November 26
  • 69-46 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 289) on December 5

Texas A&M-CC Leaders

  • Alecia Westbrook: 10.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 43.6 FG%
  • Nabaweeyah McGill: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 39.7 FG%
  • Paige Allen: 7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
  • Mireia Aguado: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.5 FG%
  • Violeta Verano: 5.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

  • The Islanders outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game (posting 64.9 points per game, 204th in college basketball, and giving up 59.6 per contest, 102nd in college basketball) and have a +42 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.