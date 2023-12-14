Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 14
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-4) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-8) at UTRGV Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 66-61 based on our computer prediction, with Texas A&M-CC coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM on December 14.
The Islanders beat the Vaqueros 69-46 on Tuesday when they last met.
Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 66, UT Rio Grande Valley 61
Other Southland Predictions
Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis
- The Islanders notched their signature win of the season on November 26, when they defeated the Texas State Bobcats, who rank No. 135 in our computer rankings, 60-52.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Vaqueros are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.
Texas A&M-CC 2023-24 Best Wins
- 60-52 at home over Texas State (No. 135) on November 26
- 69-46 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 289) on December 5
Texas A&M-CC Leaders
- Alecia Westbrook: 10.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 43.6 FG%
- Nabaweeyah McGill: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 39.7 FG%
- Paige Allen: 7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Mireia Aguado: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.5 FG%
- Violeta Verano: 5.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)
Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights
- The Islanders outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game (posting 64.9 points per game, 204th in college basketball, and giving up 59.6 per contest, 102nd in college basketball) and have a +42 scoring differential.
