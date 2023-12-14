Thursday's contest between the Texas State Bobcats (5-3) and the Denver Pioneers (2-6) at Strahan Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-56 and heavily favors Texas State to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 14.

The Bobcats enter this matchup on the heels of a 67-52 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Texas State vs. Denver Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 67, Denver 56

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Texas State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bobcats beat the Bowling Green Falcons 74-48 on November 11.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Texas State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

Texas State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-48 at home over Bowling Green (No. 107) on November 11

65-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 124) on November 30

66-63 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 289) on November 17

Texas State Leaders

Tiffany Tullis: 8.8 PTS, 9 REB, 44.3 FG%

8.8 PTS, 9 REB, 44.3 FG% Ja'Niah Henson: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

11.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Jaylin Foster: 7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Timia Jefferson: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Gara Beth Self: 6.1 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats outscore opponents by 11.2 points per game (scoring 67.5 points per game to rank 161st in college basketball while allowing 56.3 per contest to rank 56th in college basketball) and have a +90 scoring differential overall.

