A live stream is available for the upcoming NCAA volleyball matchup between Wisconsin and Texas, on December 14 at 9:30 PM ET.

Watch your favorite NCAA volleyball team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Texas vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: ESPN+ and ESPN

ESPN+ and ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo & ESPN+!

Make sure you're following along with women's college volleyball action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Games Today

Pittsburgh vs. Nebraska