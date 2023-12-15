Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Anderson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Anderson County, Texas today, we've got you covered.
Anderson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elkhart High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Franklin, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitehouse High School at Palestine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Palestine, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
