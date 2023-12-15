Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Callahan County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Callahan County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Callahan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Miles High School at Cross Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Cross Plains, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.