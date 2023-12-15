Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Dallas County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Palmer High School at Life School Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Irving High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearce High School at Berkner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newman International Academy High School at Bryan Adams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coppell High School at Flower Mound High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest High School at W T White High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Prairie High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesquite High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Celina, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunset High School at W H Adamson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prestonwood Christian Academy at Bishop Lynch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Oak Cliff High School at Woodrow Wilson
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyvale High School at Athens High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Athens, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano West Senior High School at Hebron High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Molina High School at Dallas Independent School District
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Franklin D Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Emmett J Conrad High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.