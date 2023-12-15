Devin Vassell plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Vassell tallied 13 points, four assists and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 122-119 loss versus the Lakers.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Vassell, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.6 17.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.2 Assists 3.5 2.8 3.0 PRA -- 23.8 23.4 PR -- 21 20.4 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.4



Devin Vassell Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Vassell has made 6.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 12.1% of his team's total makes.

Vassell is averaging 7.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Vassell's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Spurs rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.6.

The Lakers concede 112.8 points per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers give up 44.6 rebounds per contest, ranking 20th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are ranked 16th in the NBA, conceding 26.6 per contest.

The Lakers give up 13.9 made 3-pointers per contest, 26th-ranked in the league.

Devin Vassell vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 35 13 5 4 1 0 2

