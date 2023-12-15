Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Fayette County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dime Box High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Fayetteville, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.