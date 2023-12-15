Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guadalupe County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Guadalupe County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Guadalupe County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seguin High School at Harlandale High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
