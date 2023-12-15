Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Haskell County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Haskell County, Texas today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Haskell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northside High School at Rule High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Rule, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.