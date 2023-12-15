Will Jani Hakanpaa Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 15?
Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal when the Dallas Stars take on the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Hakanpaa stats and insights
- Hakanpaa is yet to score through 27 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.
- Hakanpaa has zero points on the power play.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 78 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Hakanpaa recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:51
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:26
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|17:06
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|19:39
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:03
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
Stars vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
