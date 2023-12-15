The San Antonio Spurs, Keldon Johnson included, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 122-119 loss to the Lakers, Johnson totaled 28 points and eight assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Johnson's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.2 18.3 Rebounds 5.5 6.4 6.8 Assists 4.5 4.2 4.1 PRA -- 27.8 29.2 PR -- 23.6 25.1 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.1



Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Lakers

Johnson is responsible for taking 13.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.2 per game.

Johnson is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Johnson's Spurs average 105.6 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 103.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Lakers are 11th in the NBA, allowing 112.8 points per contest.

Allowing 44.6 rebounds per contest, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 26.6 assists per game, the Lakers are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 36 28 5 8 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.