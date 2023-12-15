The San Antonio Spurs (3-20) are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to stop an 18-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 118 - Spurs 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs Lakers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 7.5)

Lakers (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-7.9)

Lakers (-7.9) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.1

The Lakers (11-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 44% of the time, 4.9% more often than the Spurs (9-14-0) this season.

Los Angeles (4-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (80%) than San Antonio (5-9) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (35.7%).

San Antonio and its opponents have exceeded the point total 65.2% of the time this season (15 out of 23). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (11 out of 25).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 13-4, while the Spurs are 2-20 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Spurs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs are 25th in the NBA in points scored (109.8 per game) and fourth-worst in points allowed (121.4).

San Antonio is 21st in the NBA in rebounds per game (43.2) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (46.1).

This season the Spurs are fourth-best in the league in assists at 28.7 per game.

In 2023-24, San Antonio is third-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (16 per game) and 16th in turnovers forced (13.6).

The Spurs are 14th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.7 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (34%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.