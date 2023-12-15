The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Leon County, Texas today, we've got you covered.

Leon County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Penelope High School at Oakwood High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15

7:15 PM CT on December 15 Location: Oakwood, TX

Oakwood, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Centerville High School at Hearne High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Hearne, TX

Hearne, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Teague High School at Buffalo High School