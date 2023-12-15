Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Lubbock County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lubbock County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Amarillo High School at Monterey High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Frenship High School at New Home High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: New Home, TX

New Home, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lubbock Christian School at Panhandle High School