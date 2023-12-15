If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in McLennan County, Texas, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McLennan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West High School at Rogers High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Rogers, TX

Rogers, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Meyer Public High School at Clifton High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 15

6:15 PM CT on December 15 Location: Clifton, TX

Clifton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Vanguard College Preparatory School at Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX Conference: 3A - District 4

3A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Harmony School of Nature at Texas Wind