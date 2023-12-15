Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Runnels County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Runnels County, Texas today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Runnels County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Miles High School at Cross Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Cross Plains, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
