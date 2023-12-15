Friday's game between the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-5) and the Texas State Bobcats (4-5) at Bernard Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Sam Houston squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 15.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Sam Houston vs. Texas State Game Info & Odds

Sam Houston vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 73, Texas State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Sam Houston vs. Texas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Sam Houston (-6.8)

Sam Houston (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

Sam Houston is 5-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas State's 4-4-0 ATS record. A total of seven out of the Bearkats' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Bobcats' games have gone over.

Sam Houston Performance Insights

The Bearkats are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game with a +15 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.7 points per game (236th in college basketball) and allow 71.4 per contest (193rd in college basketball).

Sam Houston ranks 146th in the country at 37.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 36.8 its opponents average.

Sam Houston makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) at a 33.5% rate (180th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 per game its opponents make at a 29.1% rate.

The Bearkats' 89.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 282nd in college basketball, and the 87.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 134th in college basketball.

Sam Houston wins the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 12.9 (261st in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.6.

