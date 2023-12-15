Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Smith County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Smith County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tyler Legacy High School at Hallsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Hallsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitehouse High School at Palestine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Palestine, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.