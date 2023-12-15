On Friday, December 15, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) face the Los Angeles Lakers (11-9) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA.

Spurs vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN, CW35, SportsNet LA

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson puts up 16.6 points, 4.1 assists and 6.5 rebounds per contest.

Zach Collins puts up 13.8 points, 6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jeremy Sochan puts up 11.7 points, 5.4 boards and 4.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Devin Vassell averages 18.3 points, 2.7 assists and 3.2 boards.

Tre Jones puts up 7.9 points, 2.9 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis puts up 22.6 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Lakers.

On a per-game basis, LeBron James gives the Lakers 24.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Lakers are receiving 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell this year.

Austin Reaves gives the Lakers 13.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while posting 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Lakers are getting 7.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Christian Wood this year.

Spurs vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Spurs Lakers 111.5 Points Avg. 112.8 123.9 Points Allowed Avg. 114.3 46% Field Goal % 48.9% 35% Three Point % 33.8%

