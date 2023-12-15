Spurs vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (3-20) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a 10-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA. The over/under is 233.5 for the matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Spurs vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-7.5
|233.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 233.5 points in nine of 23 games this season.
- The average over/under for San Antonio's matchups this season is 231.3, 2.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- San Antonio's ATS record is 9-14-0 this year.
- The Spurs have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win two times (9.1%) in those contests.
- This season, San Antonio has won one of its 13 games, or 7.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +230 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 30.3% chance of walking away with the win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Spurs vs Lakers Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Spurs vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|10
|40%
|114
|223.8
|112.8
|234.2
|229
|Spurs
|9
|39.1%
|109.8
|223.8
|121.4
|234.2
|230.4
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 0-10 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Four of the Spurs' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- San Antonio has been better against the spread at home (5-7-0) than away (4-7-0) this year.
- The Spurs score an average of 109.8 points per game, just three fewer points than the 112.8 the Lakers give up to opponents.
- San Antonio is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall when it scores more than 112.8 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Spurs vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|9-14
|5-9
|15-8
|Lakers
|11-14
|4-1
|11-14
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Spurs vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Spurs
|Lakers
|109.8
|114
|25
|16
|5-5
|6-3
|3-7
|7-2
|121.4
|112.8
|27
|11
|2-1
|8-4
|0-3
|10-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.