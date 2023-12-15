The San Antonio Spurs (3-20) will try to end a 10-game home losing streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) on December 15, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Spurs vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Spurs vs Lakers Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lakers have allowed to their opponents.

San Antonio has compiled a 3-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Spurs are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.

The Spurs score only three fewer points per game (109.8) than the Lakers give up (112.8).

When it scores more than 112.8 points, San Antonio is 3-7.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Spurs are putting up more points at home (114.9 per game) than on the road (104.3). But they are also giving up more at home (122.3) than away (120.5).

In 2023-24 San Antonio is allowing 1.8 more points per game at home (122.3) than on the road (120.5).

At home the Spurs are averaging 30.3 assists per game, 3.3 more than away (27).

Spurs Injuries