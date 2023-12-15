Player prop bet odds for Victor Wembanyama and others are listed when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -120) 11.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -102)

The 20.5-point over/under for Wembanyama on Friday is 1.2 higher than his scoring average.

He has collected 10.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (11.5).

Wembanyama averages 2.5 assists, equal to Friday's over/under.

Wembanyama, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: +124)

The 17.5 points prop total set for Keldon Johnson on Friday is 0.3 more than his scoring average on the season (17.2).

He has averaged 0.9 more rebounds per game (6.4) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Johnson has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: +124)

Friday's over/under for LeBron James is 27.5. That's 2.4 more than his season average.

He collects 7.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Friday.

James has picked up 6.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Friday's over/under (7.5).

He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

