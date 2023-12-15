The Dallas Stars (16-8-3) are favored on their home ice against the Ottawa Senators (11-13) on Friday, December 15. The Stars are -210 on the moneyline to win over the Senators (+170) in the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stars vs. Senators Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Senators Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Senators Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 16 of 27 games this season.

The Stars are 15-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Senators have been made the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

Dallas has had seven games with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter and won every time.

Ottawa has not been a longer moneyline underdog than the +170 odds on them winning this game.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+120) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (+100) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+130)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 4-6 7-3-0 6.1 3.30 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.30 3.50 8 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 5-5 2-7-1 6.6 2.50 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.50 3.00 4 10.5% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.