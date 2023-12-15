There are three games featuring a Sun Belt team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the South Alabama Jaguars versus the SE Louisiana Lions.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Marshall Thundering Herd at Jacksonville Dolphins 6:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Alabama Jaguars at SE Louisiana Lions 7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Appalachian State Mountaineers at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 8:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Sun Belt games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!