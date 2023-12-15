The Sam Houston Bearkats (6-5) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Texas State Bobcats (4-5) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sam Houston vs. Texas State matchup.

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sam Houston Moneyline Texas State Moneyline BetMGM Sam Houston (-3.5) 133.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Sam Houston (-3.5) 133.5 -176 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Betting Trends

Texas State has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Sam Houston has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, seven out of the Bearkats' 10 games have gone over the point total.

