The Sam Houston Bearkats (6-5) host the Texas State Bobcats (4-5) after winning four home games in a row. The Bearkats are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. The over/under in the matchup is set at 133.5.

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Sam Houston -5.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bobcats Betting Records & Stats

Texas State has played seven games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 133.5 points.

The average total for Texas State's games this season has been 138.3, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Texas State is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Texas State has been victorious in one of the four contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Bobcats have a record of 1-2 when they're set as an underdog of +190 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas State has a 34.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Sam Houston 7 70% 72.7 141.6 71.4 140.8 138.8 Texas State 7 87.5% 68.9 141.6 69.4 140.8 137.0

Additional Texas State Insights & Trends

The Bobcats score only 2.5 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Bearkats give up (71.4).

Texas State is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 71.4 points.

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Sam Houston 5-5-0 2-2 7-3-0 Texas State 4-4-0 2-1 4-4-0

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Sam Houston Texas State 12-1 Home Record 4-10 11-6 Away Record 7-7 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 1-9-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.1 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.9 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

